ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Meat keeps getting more expensive — and you should probably get used to it

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOiVd_0cwXytxZ00

(NEXSTAR) – Thanks to inflation, everything is just a little bit more expensive than it used to be. But meat is actually a lot more expensive. Some cuts cost 25% more than they did in September of last year, according to price-tracking by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And we may not have seen the worst of it yet.

Local grocery stores weigh in on potential turkey shortages for the holidays

To understand why, it’s important to look at what exactly is driving up costs. Early in the pandemic, the price hikes were blamed on soaring demand (as we all stocked our freezers). COVID-19 outbreaks at meatpacking facilities also constrained supply at times.

That’s doesn’t tell the full story of what’s happening now, though, explains Derrell Peel, who teaches agricultural economics at Oklahoma State University and specializes in livestock. The industry is being affected by the same labor issues as other low-wage work.

Biden administration launches plans to combat inflation

“Working in a meat processing facility is not very glamorous work,” says Peel.

These holiday menu staples will be hardest hit by supply chain issues and price hikes

As you can imagine, slaughtering animals and processing meat for consumption isn’t an easy job during normal times. During the pandemic, it was deadly work. A House of Representatives investigation found the coronavirus infected at least 59,000 meatpacking workers and took the lives of 250.

“It’s been increasingly challenging for these industries to attract a labor force that’s consistent,” says Peel. “There’s lots of turnover, which also raises cost.”

The cost of doing business in general is also up this year. The price of fertilizer, much of which the U.S. imports from China, has increased, making it more expensive to grow corn. And more expensive corn makes it more expensive to feed livestock.

“It’s a big expensive circle,” says Rodney Holcomb, also an agricultural economics professor at Oklahoma State University. This time last year, corn was $4 a bushel, he says. Now it’s over $7 a bushel, nearly $8.

“I don’t see any way out of this because the price of fertilizer and the price of corn and soybeans are still going up,” said former labor lawyer Rick Berman in an interview with NewsNation . He also cited drought in the West as a contributing factor; less grass for cows to graze on means you need more of that expensive corn and soybeans for feed.

Supply chain issues could stretch into 2022, Buttigieg warns

Meanwhile, demand for meat has grown internationally. Last year, the U.S. exported a record amount of pork , with China being the largest importer. Back here at home, consumers are still looking for meat at the grocery store — it’s just that now they’re getting sticker shock.

“Fundamentally we have enjoyed fairly cheap food in this country at the expense of workers, and that is probably going to change now,” says Peel. “It’s a change in our economy coming out of COVID. They’re not gonna work for that anymore.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Berman
fox29.com

Don't wash your turkey this Thanksgiving, CDC says

ATLANTA - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is OK with vaccinated people gathering for Thanksgiving this year, but they have a warning for those prepping the turkey: Don’t wash it. It’s the same warning federal food safety experts have been issuing every year since 2005. Washing...
ATLANTA, GA
EatThis

Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised or unvaccinated. These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, even if they're open. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Industry#Drought#Oklahoma State University#House Of Representatives
PennLive.com

When will Social Security send out the cost-of-living increase?

Social Security beneficiaries are set to receive a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment increase in 2022. And now, the Social Security Administration has released a schedule of when the increased payments will arrive. According to GoBankingRates.com, if your birthday is on the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits will...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
fox13news.com

Social Security 2022 benefits payment schedule – when to expect your checks

The Social Security Administration (SSA) recently released its 2022 calendar, showing when recipients can expect to receive their benefit payments in the coming year. The benefits will be paid out on a different day of the month based on the beneficiaries’ birthdays. Any birthdays that fall between the first and...
ECONOMY
stonyplainreporter.com

Widely used pain killer linked to risk taking: 'They just don't feel as scared'

The most widely consumed pain reliever in the world inadvertently also reduces one’s sense of fear, according to one study. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Acetaminophen, or paracetamol, makes people take to risk more willingly, suggests the paper, published in the journal...
SCIENCE
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WJHL

WJHL

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy