Call of Duty: Vanguard was released earlier this month to a rather muted reception. Reviews have been middling and excitement online seems to be lower than ever. UK sales data is now giving us a glimpse at how the game is actually doing, reviews, and perceived “hype” aside. The results are in and it’s not great news for Activision. We already saw that Call of Duty: Vanguard’s physical sales were down 23% compared to last year in the UK. Now, we have digital sales data too and the game hasn’t been saved by digital-like many predicted it would be. Digital sales for Call of Duty: Vanguard are down 44%. Combined, that means Call of Duty sales are down 40% compared to last year in the UK.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO