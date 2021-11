An Atlanta-based mother and daughter duo took the pain they were feeling after losing a family member and turned it into a mission to bring loved ones together. Quyionah Wingfield and her 12-year-old daughter Serenity Marie were still suffering from the loss of Wingfield’s husband and Serenity’s father when they came up with the idea of their Cool Moms Dance Too (CMDToo) movement in 2016. The mother and daughter would come together and have a great time all in the name of good music and a good two-step.

