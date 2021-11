RECEIVED: 11/18/21 at 12:53 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Announcements. Public Forum on Appropriations Outside the Annual Budget – Charter Sec. 5.6(c): FY22-12A: Transfers from Free Cash: $2,618,079 to the General Stabilization Fund, $210,000 to the Reparations Stabilization Fund, FY22-12B: Transfer $450,000 from Free Cash to the Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Trust Fund, FY22-05B and FY22-05C: Transfer $1,325,000 from Free Cash to the General Fund for road paving and repair, sidewalk expansion and repair, and for the Dog Park project. Topics Not Reasonably Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance of the Meeting.

AMHERST, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO