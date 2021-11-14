ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 best budget gifts for teachers

By BestReviews, Stephen Morin
 6 days ago

What are the best budget gifts for teachers?

Special occasions such as Teachers’ Day give students an opportunity to show their appreciation for teachers who work hard both in and out of the classroom. But children don’t necessarily need to wait for a special occasion to give their favorite teacher a gift, and buying a gift for a teacher doesn’t need to break the bank. There’s never a bad time for an affordable gift that brings a smile to your teacher’s face, or a gift that will make their classroom run more effectively.

Get to know the teacher

Having some knowledge of your teacher’s hobbies and interests will help you choose the perfect present. It isn’t always easy to know what a teacher loves outside of the classroom, but here are a few tips that will help you hone in on a thoughtful gift.

  • What subject do they teach? A teacher’s subject area can offer insight into what their interests might be.
  • How do they decorate their classroom? Do they have any personal items that might hint at what they are interested in? For example, maybe they have a football on the shelf, letting you know that they are a sports fan.
  • How do they dress? Most teachers follow a dress code, but sometimes there are casual days or days where they may dress differently. Maybe your teacher is into quirky ties or humorous shirts.
  • Cultural differences can make for an opportunity. Classrooms are diverse places, and it could be a great chance for a cultural exchange. Perhaps you can share your culture or consider the cultural background of the teacher.
  • When casually chatting with the students, what do they talk about? Such off-topic tangents can reveal a lot about a teacher’s outside interests.

Best budget gifts for classroom use

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfvmM_0cwXxRTY00

Sharpie 8 Color Flip Chart Marker Set

This inexpensive set of colored markers is perfect for a teacher who likes to use pictures, charts and or other visual aids to teach students and make the classroom a livelier place. They are non-squeak and use water-based ink.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndkCx_0cwXxRTY00

Muga Black Felt Letter Board With 485 Precut Letters

This felt letter board not only acts as a decoration, but it can be used as a learning tool. It comes with precut letters and numbers, so it can be used to teach multiple subjects. There are also shapes and designs that can be pinned to the board, making it optimal for daily phrases or greetings.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9h5L_0cwXxRTY00

Scotch Thermal Laminator

Flashcards, photos and small posters are a key component of many classrooms. This laminator will help protect paper cards from wear and tear. It has two heat settings, and it can handle items up to 9 inches wide and 5 ml thick. The two heated rollers inside ensure that the items will turn out free of wrinkles and bubbles.

Sold by Amazon

Best budget gifts for personal use at school

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PV9Fj_0cwXxRTY00

To Teach Is to Touch a Life Forever Tote Bag

Teachers have a lot of stuff to prepare and carry. This tote bag has a colorful, homemade design. You can choose the color of the bag and have it personalized with your teacher’s name. The bag itself is 15.75-by-15.25 inches, and the handle length is 21.5 inches.

Sold by Etsy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRgco_0cwXxRTY00

The Unemployed Philosophers Guild Disappearing Dino Mug

When you put hot water in this mug, the dinosaurs will turn into fossils. It will amuse the students while offering them a mini-lesson on the process of fossilization. The mug itself is 12 ounces. It is microwave safe but not dishwasher safe.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ChXFY_0cwXxRTY00

Teacher appreciation metal bookmark

If your teacher likes to read in their spare time, this metal bookmark might make their day. It is made of stainless steel and is engraved with the words “Thank you for being a part of my Story.” At under $10, it’s one of the most affordable gift options.

Sold by Amazon

Best budget teacher gifts for home use

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424nGs_0cwXxRTY00

Smart Cookie Potholder for Teachers

This is a great gift for teachers who like to bake or cook. It is a potholder with the words “Thanks for making me one smart cookie” on the front. It can also be personalized with the teacher’s name. It comes in three colors (red, gray and turquoise). It is handmade and safe to wash in the washing machine with cold water.

Sold by Etsy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Flafp_0cwXxRTY00

Teacher sticker decal

This funny vinyl decal, measuring 3 by 2.25 inches, has the words “I became a teacher for fame & money” written on it inside a circle of common classroom items. It is handmade and waterproof, so you could even stick this on a car bumper or a window.

Sold by Etsy

