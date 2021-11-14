Mother-daughter duo find thrill in furniture rehab

Boutique retailer It’s A Mother Daughter Thing moved Oct. 1 to 3862 W. Chestnut Expressway in the Orchard Plaza shopping center. Previously in Battlefield Mall, owner Stacy Thomas said she spent roughly $6,000 in relocation and renovation costs for the seven-employee business. Thomas signed a three-year lease with Sturdy Real Estate for the 1,200-square-foot space, declining to disclose the rate. She said nine vendors rent space in her shop for an undisclosed fee to sell custom-designed products, which include art, jewelry, shirts, tumblers and wreaths. Thomas said she started the business seven years ago in Virginia under the name Aroma City but rebranded upon moving to Springfield in 2019 to be near her mother, Janet Eaton, who is now one of the shop’s vendors. Additionally, Thomas said her daughter, Brittany King, works part-time at the shop.

