ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI says no data was compromised in fake email incident

By Nexstar Media Wire, Denise Craig
KFOR
KFOR
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrpJQ_0cwXuM8600

(NEXSTAR) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation insisted no data was accessed or compromised when a series of fake emails were sent from an agency-operated server. According to the agency, the incident occurred due to a “software misconfiguration.”

The emails were sent in two waves early Saturday morning, according to The Spamhaus Project, a nonprofit international cyber intelligence organization based in Andorra and Switzerland. Spamhaus was first to report the incident on Twitter after it had been made aware of “scary” emails supposedly coming from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.

FBI confirms fake email messages were sent from gov’t account

The FBI later confirmed the fake emails were sent from an @ic.fbi.gov email account. According to the agency, the server used was one dedicated to pushing notifications to state and local law enforcement, “and was not part of the FBI’s corporate email service.”

“Once we learned of the incident we quickly remediated the software vulnerability, warned partners to disregard the fake emails, and confirmed the integrity of our networks,” the FBI said in a statement to Nexstar.

The agency declined to comment on the number of emails sent during the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
kshb.com

FBI issues statement on fake emails sent

The FBI says it's aware of fake emails caused by a software malfunction generated from an FBI-operated server. In a statement, the agency said the fake emails were originated from a server that sent notifications to its Law Enforcement Enterprise Portal (LEEP). Still, they were "not part of the FBI’s corporate email service."
PUBLIC SAFETY
hillcountrynews

FBI’s email system compromised; hackers warn of cyber threat

Hackers compromised the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s external email system on Saturday. The hackers sent out tens of thousands of emails from an FBI email account …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newsy.com

FBI Warns About Fake Cybersecurity Emails

There's a warning from the FBI Monday after fake emails about a cyber threat went to nearly 100,000 people. The bureau says someone took advantage of a software problem to send the emails from a legit FBI address. The FBI says the problem didn't impact its main computer network. But...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Email Messages#Email Account#Nexstar#The Spamhaus Project#Spamhaus#Ic
KCBD

Fake FBI emails sent to thousands

(CNN) – The FBI is addressing reports that unauthorized emails coming from a legitimate FBI email address were sent to thousands of organizations about a purported cyberthreat. At least 100,000 of the emails have hit inboxes. The agency said it is aware of the fake emails, and that they’re part...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Slate

Hackers Compromise FBI Email Server and Send Out Thousands of Messages

Hackers penetrated a Federal Bureau of Investigation external mail system on Saturday and sent out thousands of emails with what appears to be a fake warning of a cyberattack. The emails came from legitimate FBI email addresses that ended in @ic.fbi.gov. The FBI said it was “aware of the incident” but didn’t provide many details. “The impacted hardware was taken offline quickly upon discovery of the issue,” the FBI said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gazette

FBI email system hacked to send fake cyberattack alerts

The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Saturday that hackers had compromised its external email system, then sent out warnings of fake cyberattacks. The hackers accessed an unclassified server used by FBI personnel to communicate outside of the organization. The hackers then used the compromised server to send the fraudulent emails to possibly thousands of individuals and companies, according to the Washington Post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Switzerland
TechRepublic

Fake emails exploited FBI email service to warn of phony cyberattacks

A hacker has taken responsibility for the compromise, saying they did it to highlight a vulnerability in the FBI's system. The FBI is usually a key source that tries to help people combat cyberattacks and security threats. But in an unusual twist, the law enforcement agency has found itself the victim of an exploit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Prosecutors reportedly have tapes of indicted GOP congressman

It's been about a month since Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was charged with lying to the FBI about campaign contributions from a foreign billionaire. In the process, he became the third sitting federal lawmaker to be indicted in the last five years. Complicating matters for the congressman, prosecutors...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KFOR

KFOR

383
Followers
502
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR.com News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy