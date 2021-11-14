ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Claps Back At Commentator Who Called Her ‘Mixed’ After Hair Growth Photo: ‘There Is No Such Thing As Bad Hair. All Hair Is Good!’

By Sharde Gillam
 6 days ago

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty


Yesterday, Cardi B took to social media to share a mirror selfie showing off her natural hair growth after adopting a consistent hair routine and the responses to the photo were everything, with many fans admiring Cardi’s natural mane and hoping to achieve similar results. However, some commentators suggested that Cardi could only have achieved hair that healthy because she’s “mixed” and is, therefore “supposed to have long hair” which didn’t sit too well with the rap star.

After seeing a few mixed comments, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to shut all of the chatter down, posting a series of photos that showed off her years-long hair journey that started when she was just a little girl. “ Why everytime I post my natural hair I hear “you’re MIXED you’re supposed to have long hair”? That’s not true and very misleading,” she wrote. “I been posting pics of my hair journey for years and being mixed don’t mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn’t my case. Since I was a child I have problems with managing my hair and couple years ago I find different methods that work for me and look at my length now. They’ll try to make us believe our hair won’t grow this long it’s not true. A lot of hair products we used back then wasn’t good for our hair but that’s all we had to choose from also we couldn’t afford to get to the salon regularly, if at all. now everybody is getting better options, making affordable GOOD products, learning from natural hair YouTube and tiktok about how to care for our hair better. I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have “BAD HAIR” there’s no such thing as bad hair . and “good” hair don’t mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD.”

Check out the clap back post below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

After posting to Instagram, she then doubled down with the same message on Twitter, reiterating the fact that her long, healthy locs are a result of proper hair maintenance. “

ItS gEnEtICS! No it’s proper hair maintenance,” she wrote. “I have a hair texture that requires lots of love and maintenance.This pictures show my hair from childhood,high school & adult hood and since I started takin care of my hair the right way it has grown TREMENDOUSLY!”

Like Cardi said, all hair is good hair, and we love to see her natural hair journey!

Comments / 0

