Ninth-ranked Oklahoma State is going to play for a championship because of its dominating defense. Oklahoma State wrapped up its first trip to the Big 12 championship game with a 23-0 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday night, completely throttling an offense that hadn't been shut out since 1997. The Cowboys have allowed only one offensive touchdown over their past four games, but this was their first shutout in a conference game or on the road since 1995.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO