Taylor Swift Goes Rogue at an Ex’s Wedding in New ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ Music Video

By Daniel Kreps
 4 days ago
UPDATE (11/15) : Taylor Swift goes rogue at an ex’s wedding in the new music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” a vault track from her recent re-release of Red. The clip was directed by Blake Lively, with a story co-written by Lively and Swift. Actor Miles Teller stars as the ex-turned-groom, who watches hopelessly — obviously regretting all off his romantic decisions — as Swift saunters through the ceremony, tasting the cake early, giving a wild toast and teaching the kids table the most clever way to flip someone off. And, further building out the Taylor Swift Cinematic Universe, there’s even a quick cameo from the “All Too Well” scarf.

While fans are still deciphering Taylor Swift’s epic All Too Well short film , the singer revealed Sunday that another video of her Red (Taylor’s Version) will arrive shortly.

The visual for “I Bet You Think About Me” will premiere Monday at 10 a.m. EST, with actress and Swift’s friend Blake Lively making her directorial debut on a video featuring a story co-written by the Lively and Swift.

“I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut,” Swift tweeted. “Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”

Swift also shared a teaser for the clip, with someone clawing at a red velvet wedding cake:

“I Bet You Think About Me” is among the songs that Swift wrote during the Red era that didn’t make the 2012 LP’s final cut. She finally recorded the track for her new (Taylor’s Version) of the album, recruiting Chris Stapleton to supply vocals and now-frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner to co-produce the track.

On Friday, Swift unveiled her Easter eggs-filled All Too Well short film, which she followed with the live television debut of the breakup epic when she served as musical guest on last night’s Saturday Night Live.

