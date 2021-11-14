Where do the Giants rank entering 2022?

By now, there shouldn’t be any doubt that the Dolphins were serious about trading for Deshaun Watson prior to the trade deadline. General Manager, Chris Grier, reportedly had agreed on the terms of a deal, however, Nick Caserio, his Texans counterpart, increased the asking price once he found out that his embattled quarterback was close to settling most of the claims. The Dolphins owner, Stephen Ross, did not appreciate the strong-armed tactics employed by Houston and decided to nix the negotiations, let Tua Tagovailoa play out the remainder of the season, and reassess their options in 2022. Nevertheless, in today’s NFL, the head coach is inextricably tied to his quarterback, and although Brian Flores publicly supported Tagovailoa on multiple occasions, one can only wonder if he was onboard the Watson bandwagon behind closed doors.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO