According to the police officials, the 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged on Wednesday. Prosecutors say she now faces a third-degree murder charge for stabbing a man to death back in April 2021. She allegedly stabbed the victim in the heart following an argument over food on April 8, then said that the stabbing was an accident and that the victim was just “trying to hug her.” Court documents show that she is a mother to a 4-year-old girl.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 29 DAYS AGO