The Ohio State Buckeyes’ offense returned to its dominant form against Purdue, which is extremely bad news for Michigan State, who lays claim to one of the worst passing defenses in the country. In a severe mismatch of what one team does well and the other team does not, this game will be incredibly important for Michigan State’s star running back Kenneth Walker III to perform as the Ohio State run defense has yet to to face a player of that caliber. Mel Tucker will be bringing an energy and confidence not many coaches will bring to Columbus, but Ryan Day and company made light work of the Spartans last year —albeit two very different teams from a year ago.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO