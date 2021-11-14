ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie Fire Department Extinguishes House Fire

erienewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA two-story house caught on fire on Sunday afternoon. It happened at 1014...

www.erienewsnow.com

CNN

Police searching for man who fled from Atlanta airport security checkpoint after a weapon was discharged during screening

(CNN) — Authorities are searching for the man who escaped an Atlanta airport security checkpoint after a weapon was discharged Saturday, frightening travelers and temporarily grounding flights at one of world's busiest airports the weekend before Thanksgiving. Officials believe the weapon that was discharged at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was...
ATLANTA, GA
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Rittenhouse after trial: 'Self-defense is not illegal'

Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday said after his acquittal in his homicide trial that "self-defense is not illegal." During a brief interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson 's film crew following the Wisconsin jury's verdict Friday afternoon, Rittenhouse was asked how he felt after being acquitted of all charges against him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

'More Bubbas, no Black pastors': Attorney for man accused of killing Arbery decried as racist

Before the murder trial began for the three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, race was expected to be a major theme in the case. Jurors were asked if they supported Black Lives Matter, if they had participated in any racial justice demonstrations and if they considered the Confederate flag to be racist. All but one Black person was struck from the jury. Eleven of the 12 jurors selected are white.
SOCIETY
The Hill

Rittenhouse acquittal sparks protests in cities across the US

The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who fatally shot two protesters and injured another last year, sparked protests in cities across the United States this weekend. In Chicago, civil rights advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson led a demonstration on Saturday through the city’s downtown area, including on its busy commercial...
DRINKS
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
