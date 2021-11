After a dismal six quarters of offense over the last two games, the Auburn Tigers understand they can’t continue those issues if they want to win Saturday. Auburn (6-3, 3-2 SEC) returns home for an 11 a.m. showdown with Mississippi State (5-4, 3-3 SEC) in a contest between two teams looking to return to their winning ways. The Tigers are hoping to avoid a losing streak following a 20-3 defeat at Texas A&M, while Mississippi State is looking to bounce back from a 31-28 loss at Arkansas.

AUBURN, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO