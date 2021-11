A Pale Horse Named Death have shared an online stream of their new single "Slave To The Master", which comes from their recently released studio album, "Infernum In Terra". Sal Abruscato had this to say about the track, "This song is up there for one of my favorites, I ended up doing something very different by have the piano dominate this song and keeping it very open feeling with little guitar.

