Trivium had the privilege of opening for Metallica at last week’s “intimate” (by Metallica standards) Miami-area club show, a last-minute request the Florida natives were all too happy to rearrange their lives for. Despite the fact that Trivium themselves are now one of metal’s biggest acts and the two bands have history together — they toured a bit on the European festival circuit in 2006 and have remained in touch ever since — the moment was not lost on frontman Matt Heafy, who gushed about the experience in a recent interview.

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO