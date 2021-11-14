ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

SUFFOCATION Streams Live Version Of "Infecting The Crypts"

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuffocation just released their new live album Live In North America, which documents the band's final trek with now-ex-vocalist Frank Mullen. You can check out their performance of "Infecting The Crypts"...

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

metalinjection

SNAKE MOUNTAIN REVIVAL Stays Weird & Riffy On "Moon Baron"

I'm not sure what I like more – the catchy new Snake Mountain Revival single "Moon Baron" or the trippy video for it done by Zev Deans. It's a close matchup that I'm pretty sure we're going to have to call a draw, seeing as they're both too damn good!
MUSIC
metalinjection

DROWSE Streams Downtempo Cover Of SLIPKNOT's "Wait And Bleed"

Drowse, the project headed up by Kyle Bates, is here to make Slipknot's classically aggressive 1999 track "Wait And Bleed" a massive downer (in a good way). The cover is a part of The Flenser's Slipknot covers EP Send The Pain Below featuring Wreck And Reference, Chat Pile, and more.
MUSIC
metalinjection

SOLAR CROSS (OMNIUM GATHERUM) Streams New Album Echoes Of The Eternal Word

Solar Cross, the band formed by brothers Harri Pikka, Lauri Pikka, and Jarmo Pikka, is here to show you how melodic death metal is done with their new album Echoes Of The Eternal Word. Though given both Harri and Jarmo spent quite a few years in Omnium Gatherum, their mastery of the genre shouldn't be too shocking.
MUSIC
metalinjection

GHOUL Streams Disgusting Live Version Of "Gutbucket Blues"

Have you checked out Ghoul's new live album Live In The Flesh? Do you want Ghoul to come to your house to both kill and devour you (in whatever order)? You can rectify the former by checking out their performance of "Gutbucket Blues" above. The latter was going to happen anyway, so deal with it.
MUSIC
