Tech In China: Flying Too Close To The Sun?

Since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. inaugurated Singles’ Day more than a decade ago, the annual event has turned into the world’s biggest shopping spree, one that draws in hundreds of millions of people across the globe. But in the wake of China’s yearlong crackdown on the tech industry, the event this year is a more low-key affair, as the e-commerce giant seeks to turn the focus away from increasing sales and more toward sustainability and philanthropy -- key pillars of President Xi Jinping’s drive to reshape China’s economy.
