ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Semi rollover slowing traffic in Clark County

By Julia Kaye
kelo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARK COUNTY, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has closed one...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Little Falls Man Killed in Semi Rollover

EDEN PRAIRIE -- A man died in a rollover crash in Eden Prairie on Saturday morning. The incident happened shortly after 7:00 a.m. on Interstate 494 at Valley View Road. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi hauling potatoes was going south on 494 when it drifted into the right shoulder and into the ditch.
MINNESOTA STATE
kswo.com

Traffic slowed after crash on Lee and 27th Street

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Traffic was slowed down in Lawton Thursday after an afternoon crash. It happened a little after noon near Lee and 27th Street. It’s not clear at this time what caused the crash, but two of the cars involved had major damage. Traffic was diverted through 27th.
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
The Free Press

Driver killed in Faribault County rollover crash

BLUE EARTH — A driver from Fairmont was killed in a rollover Wednesday afternoon in rural Faribault County. Paul McDonough, 32, was extricated and pronounced dead at the scene. The van he was driving van rolled into a ditch on 310th Avenue near County Road 16 west of Blue Earth...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
radionwtn.com

Driver Injured In Carroll County Rollover Wreck

McKenzie, Tenn.–An Indiana man was injured in a rollover crash that ended up in a deep gully on Old McKenzie Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol this morning released the report of the accident, which occurred around 10 a.m. Friday at 1060 Old McKenzie Road. The driver, Joshua Dunn, age 24,...
INDIANA STATE
ABC4

DEVELOPING: Semi-truck rollover causing delays in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck rollover crash in Provo is causing delays Thursday afternoon. The semi rolled over on Lakeview Parkway causing the road to be shut down between Industrial Parkway and State St. Provo Police are asking the public to avoid the area for the time being. ABC4 will update the story once […]
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Highway 20#S D
oilcity.news

Collision involving semi and vehicle causing traffic delays on CY Avenue

CASPER, Wyo. — A collision involving a semi and a vehicle is causing westbound traffic delays on CY Avenue Friday night, officials said. Casper Fire-EMS engineer Andrew Sundell told Oil City that crews responded to the scene of an accident with possible injuries shortly before 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of CY and Paradise Drive.
CASPER, WY
KUTV

Woman dies following rollover crash on I-80 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — One woman has died following a weekend rollover crash on Interstate 80 in Tooele County. The Utah Department of Public Safety reported the crash happened on Nov. 7 at approximately 6:52 a.m. on westbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 40. A white Ford, occupied by...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
knsiradio.com

Highway 10 Closed Due to Semi Rollover

(KNSI) – The Minnesota State Patrol is on the scene of a semi rollover near Highway 10 and Highway 15. The rollover was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes. Highway 10 eastbound is closed. Traffic is being rerouted onto Highway 15. See the detour by clicking here. This...
MINNESOTA STATE
nny360.com

Carthage woman, 31, dies in Lewis County rollover

CARTHAGE — A Carthage woman was killed in a one-vehicle rollover accident late Saturday on Deer River Road. Emily S. Ashline, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. Troopers said a preliminary investigation determined that a 29016 GMC Terrain was traveling eastbound on Deer River Road in the town of Denmark, Lewis County, when the driver, Ms. Ashline, lost control of the vehicle on a curve.
ACCIDENTS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Otterville Man Killed in Morgan County Rollover

An Otterville man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Nov. 6 in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 31-year-old Austin T. Rasa of Otterville, was on Old Route 50, 380 feet north of US 50 at 12:40 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, became airborne, then landed and began to roll, ejecting the driver. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the report.
MISSOURI STATE
Reading Eagle

Crash slowing traffic on Route 222 in Wyomissing

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:40 p.m. to correct the vicinity of the crash on Route 222. A crash in the northbound lanes of Route 222 in Wyomissing is causing traffic delays in the area. The crash was reported about 5 p.m. in the area of Crossing Drive....
WYOMISSING, PA
Santa Clarita Radio

Rollover 14 Freeway Crash Impacts Traffic In Santa Clarita

A rollover 14 Freeway crash impacted Traffic Monday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the northbound 14 Freeway near Sand Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Franklin Lopez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “Initial reports were for a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy