Semi rollover slowing traffic in Clark County

An Otterville man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Nov. 6 in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 31-year-old Austin T. Rasa of Otterville, was on Old Route 50, 380 feet north of US 50 at 12:40 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, became airborne, then landed and began to roll, ejecting the driver. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the report.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO