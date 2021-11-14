ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Etel Adnan obituary: 1925 – 2021

By Diane Theunissen
Wallpaper*
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEtel Adnan, acclaimed writer, trailblazing artist and pioneer in Arab-American culture, has died in Paris at the age of 96. Born in 1925 in Beirut, Lebanon, to a Greek mother and Syrian father, Etel Adnan started painting in the early 1960s. After studying philosophy at the Sorbonne in Paris, she moved...

www.wallpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Clifford Grant obituary

My husband, Clifford Grant, who has died aged 91, was an operatic bass singer known for many roles with Sadler’s Wells Opera, Covent Garden Opera, Welsh National Opera, Glyndebourne, San Francisco Opera, and the Metropolitan and Australian operas. Cliff was born in Randwick, Sydney, to Patrick (“Pomp”) Grant, a commercial...
ENTERTAINMENT
bard.edu

Professor Dina Ramadan Reviews Lebanese Artist Etel Adnan’s Guggenheim Museum Show Light’s New Measure

“Etel Adnan’s life has been marked by constant movement: across oceans and continents, between languages, both literal and artistic . . . A creative polyglot, she has produced paintings, drawings, tapestries, multiple volumes of poetry and essays, and Sitt Marie-Rose (1977), one of the most important novels about the Lebanese civil war, in a career spanning over six decades. Light’s New Measure borrows its title from a poem in the 2012 collection Sea and Fog, gesturing to the dialogue between Adnan’s artwork and her poetry. Indeed, it would be impossible to think about her art practice as separate from her literary pursuits, especially since a persistent struggle with language(s) frames her experience of both the literary and visual,” writes Assistant Professor of Arabic Dina Ramadan in a review of the artist’s first major New York museum show. Ramadan describes that “Adnan’s paintings feel immediate in their energy, exploding onto the canvas in a single sitting, thick layers of paint applied directly from the tube. Much like her poetry, they are emotive and experiential, studies of the potential of color and its emotional agency, explorations of its ability to move past the limitations of meaning,” The exhibition Light’s New Measure, which spans Adnan’s prolific career, is on view at the Guggenheim Museum from October 8, 2021 through January 10, 2022.
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
sierrawave.net

Lucie Fernanda Elizarraraz Obituary

Lucie Fernanda Elizarraraz was born to Fernando y Maria (Vicky) Elizarraraz on July 27, 2002, in Bishop, California. She unexpectedly went to heaven on October 29, 2021, she was 19 years old. Lucie lived in Bishop for most of her young life. She graduated from Bishop Union High School in...
BISHOP, CA
Wallpaper*

Cartier explores influence of Islamic art in groundbreaking Paris exhibition

A new Cartier exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris, explores the enduring influence Islamic art has had on the maison’s jewellery and precious objects. American architectural firm DS+R (Diller Scofidio + Renfro) – including former Wallpaper* guest editor and Design Awards Judge Liz Diller – has designed the scenography for ‘Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity’, which takes an all-encompassing journey into the influence of the culture on the maison, framed against the cultural context of Paris in the early 20th century.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

Francis Bacon’s ‘Pope’ Painting Leads Phillips’s $139 Million Art Auction

After Christie’s and Sotheby’s launched the marquee auction season in New York, Phillips staged its 20th century and contemporary art auction at its newly opened Park Avenue headquarters on Wednesday night. The sale brought in a total of $139 million, the highest total for an evening sale in the house’s history. Of the 46 lots offered, 43 sold, with the sale achieving a 93 percent sell-through rate. Two lots—a painting of a young Vietnam War-era soldier by Barkley L. Hendricks from 1968 and another by Milton Avery from 1957—were withdrawn before the sale began. Eleven lots in the auction were offered...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Klee
Person
Michèle Lamy
Person
Etel Adnan
AFP

Rare original copy of US constitution auctioned for $43 mn

An extremely rare original copy of the US constitution was sold Thursday for $43 million -- a world record for a historical document at auction, Sotheby's said. A Sotheby's spokesman said the sale -- for $43.2 million including commissions -- was a world record for a historical document offered at auction.
U.S. POLITICS
ARTnews

Dave Hickey, Art Critic Whose Influence Loomed Large, Dies at 82

Dave Hickey, an art critic whose polarizing writings obtained a cult following, has died. Daniel Oppenheimer, who published a biography of Hickey this year called Far from Respectable: Dave Hickey and His Art, reported in Texas Monthly that Hickey died at 82 last month. Although Hickey had been writing cultural criticism for decades, it was only in the 1990s that he accrued a large fan base. His criticism blends high and low, often putting well-known works of art alongside musings on basketball and fast food, and often refuses to cater to the sensibilities of the art-world intelligentsia it may have once...
ENTERTAINMENT
jewishaz.com

Milestones - Obituary

Rabbi Barton Lee, 79, was a mensch. Barton passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. His loss leaves an enormous void, which can never be filled. Barton is survived by his wife, Marcie; his children, Noam (Stephanie Atlas) and Nira (David Eisenbise); grandson, Julian; brother, Carl Lee (Barbara Lee); and brother-in-law, David Schoenberg (Leslie Schoenberg); nieces and nephews; and the countless people he touched.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Art Museum#Art World#Poetry#Arab American#Greek#Syrian#Sorbonne#Harvard#Algerian#French
Wallpaper*

Manolo Blahnik creates virtual world to mark 50th anniversary

When Kristina Blahnik, CEO of Manolo Blahnik and a trained architect with experience in exhibition design, describes her perfect vision for The Manolo Blahnik Archives: ‘A New Way of Walking’, she references not a physical building, a modern or classical icon or a structure constrained by convention, but something akin to a jukebox. ‘Like a record player with stacks of vinyl that can pull out the record you want to play and drop it onto a turntable,’ she explains. ‘A stack of cylindrical spaces that you can dive into, coming out of one and into another.’
DESIGN
AFP

German justice contaminated by Nazis in post-war years

Germany's justice system was still filled with former Nazis well into the 1970s, as the Cold War coloured efforts to root out fascists, according a damning official inquiry presented Thursday. Furthermore the priorities of the Allies who won the war and "liberated" the country from the Nazis were quickly turned upside down in the Cold War context. 
EUROPE
Wallpaper*

JKMM’s contemporary design revives Finnish manor house

Akola Manor is an 18th-century historic country manor house located in the small village of Ii, about 40km north of Oulu in north-western Finland. The house was built in 1796, at the tail end of Sweden’s rule of Finland, and represents a rare example of the Gustavian style of architecture, featuring neoclassical elements filtered through the rural Swedish tradition thanks to King Gustav III’s admiration for French architecture and design.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Ebony L Haynes shakes up tradition at David Zwirner’s new Manhattan outpost

The traditional art world gallery model is no stranger to being challenged, but a new enterprise from David Zwirner is particularly significant in ushering in that new era. Opened in October 2021, Zwirner’s new Manhattan outpost, named after its address, 52 Walker, is set to function differently from the art giant’s other locations and is poised to foster creative experimentation while supporting a broad range of artists.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Germany
ARTnews

Abu Dhabi Art, Flagship Fair of the Emirates, Returns In-Person with a Slow Start But Strong Local Presence

The lights never go out in Abu Dhabi, but during the countdown to the United Arab Emirates “Golden Jubilee” this December, the night is especially dazzling. Sparkling advertisements for the 50th anniversary of the unification of the Gulf nation decorate the highways and wrap glass skyscrapers. After a quiet pandemic year, the capital and wealthiest of the Emirates has prepared to party. The opening of Abu Dhabi Art on November 17, marking the fair’s first in-person edition since 2019, presented a more subdued scene. International visitors were scarce, and several veteran exhibitors said that attendance was slim in comparison to years...
VISUAL ART
Wallpaper*

Marina Tabassum receives 2021 Soane Medal

The 2021 Soane Medal has been announced today, naming Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum this year’s winner. The prestigious architecture award, presented annually by Sir John Soane’s Museum in London, celebrates a leading architect’s career and body of work so far – previous winners are Rafael Moneo, Denise Scott Brown and Kenneth Frampton. The 2021 award represents its fourth iteration, and it will be, as always, accompanied by the Soane Medal Lecture, which will be given tonight, 16 November 2021, by Tabassum at the museum’s Lincoln’s Inn Fields home.
VISUAL ART
Wallpaper*

Meet the 2021 RIBA International Prize shortlist

The 2021 RIBA International Prize shortlist has been unveiled – following the celebration of the 2021 RIBA International Awards for Excellence winners’ announcement earlier in the year, from which the shortlist is drawn – and anticipation is set to build ahead of the big reveal of the grand overall winner, to follow soon. The biannual award has a strong emphasis on both design excellence and social impact, bringing together a variety of considerations for the jury panel, which consists of architects and creative professionals including Odile Decq (who acts as the chair), Es Devlin, Jeanne Gang, Rosanna Hu and Gustavo Utrabo.
DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Edith Farnsworth House’s renaming celebrates visionary client

Mies van der Rohe’s famous Farnsworth House has officially been renamed the Edith Farnsworth House, in honour of the woman behind the project’s commission. The Plano, Illinois home, one of the architect’s most instantly recognisable projects and a key landmark in modernist architecture worldwide, is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. And while the design’s renowned architect has been feted in all manner of ways, its visionary client, Edith Farnsworth, has so far taken a back seat.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy