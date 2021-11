Kirsten Dunst was 19 when a Spider-Man producer took her to get her teeth fixed. She didn’t know that was the plan – not until the car pulled up at the dentist’s office. Poised on the brink of stardom, preparing to play Peter Parker’s winsome love interest Mary Jane in the $130m comic-book adaptation, Dunst had everything producers were looking for: talent, youth, beauty. But wouldn’t that upside-down kiss look better with straight teeth? She didn’t get out of the car. “I was like, ‘Mmmmm, no, I like my teeth,’” says the 39-year-old now, her unaltered incisors crunching into a raw carrot....

