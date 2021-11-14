Bearcats Move Down in Football Polls, Cement Rare Athletics Status

The Bearcats are undefeated in football, along with men's and women's basketball.

CINCINNATI — The latest AP and coaches college football polls are out, and the Bearcats (10-0) have fallen one spot in the ranking to No.3. Alabama jumped the Bearcats after destroying New Mexico State 59-3 on Saturday.

The Bearcats landed at 1,420 points in the AP poll . Alabama (9-1) tallied 1,449 points, while Georgia (10-0); leads the way with 1,550 points.

After the men's basketball team defeated Georgia 73-68, Cincinnati became the only undefeated school remaining in Division 1 basketball and football. UTSA football slotted in at No. 15 in the AP poll after escaping against Southern Miss with a 27-17 victory.

Unfortunately for the Roadrunners, their men's basketball team fell to Oklahoma 96-44 on Friday night. The Bearcats have a great chance to keep it up when they play Alabama A&M at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs rank 328th out of 358 teams in KenPom's rankings .

The women's basketball team is also undefeated after victories over the aforementioned Bulldogs and Bellarmine. They take on Ohio Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET in Fifth Third Arena.

