It’s an all-Kentucky affair on opening night at McBrayer Arena. The heavily favored Eastern Kentucky Colonels are hosting the visiting Georgetown College Tigers. EKU and GC will hit the hardwood and tip-off their game Tuesday at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The game will not be found on a traditional TV channel or on a cable network. You will need to stream it online, and the only way to do so is with an ESPN+ subscription.

BASKETBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO