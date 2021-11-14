Arkansas ranked in major polls following win at LSU

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke with the media on Saturday night after the win over ULM. Here's everything Orgeron had to say after the win. Opening statement: "Very pleased with the win. Did we play great? No. We made some mistakes, yea, but we won the game. Happy for the boys in there. It's on to Texas A&M. We already set our sights on them. Some things to fix on offense and defense. Fake punt, wished I could've called it back. It was open, Jontre slipped, gave them seven points, I felt bad about that, but I thought the defense had a heck of a game. Goalline stands, played well. Daronte and those guys are doing a great job on defense."
