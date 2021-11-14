ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas ranked in major polls following win at LSU

By Andrew Ellis
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a 16-13 overtime win over the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge (La.), the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3, 3-3 SEC) are back in the Top 25. Heading into Week 12, the Hogs check in and No. 21 in the AP Poll, No. 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and No. 23...

Alabama 42, Arkansas 35: Five Questions 'Answered'

No. 21 Arkansas took No. 2 Alabama to the wire Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but the Razorbacks fell one score short in the end, 42-35. With the loss, the Hogs fall to 7-4 overall and 3-4 in SEC play. The Crimson Tide improve to 10-1 (6-1 SEC) and clinch the SEC West title.
Bowl projections: College Football Playoff shakeup, New Year's Six changes in Week 13

College football's expansive bowl picture is comes into focus heading into the final week of the regular season. That includes a College Football Playoff projection that involves a first of its kind and newcomers in the New Year's Six. The Pac-12's best shot at getting to the playoff went down in flames as Oregon stumbled at Utah while one-loss Ohio State made an emphatic statement against Heisman hopeful Kenneth Walker and Michigan State.
Recap: LSU gets past ULM, 27-14

LSU quarterback Max Johnson threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns Saturday night to lead the Tigers to a 27-14 win over UL Monroe in Tiger Stadium. LSU improved to 5-6 with the victory, while ULM dropped to 4-7 on the year. The Tigers close the regular season next Saturday by playing host to Texas A&M at 6 p.m. CT in Death Valley.
Mullen and Stricklin need more discussions

In the tunnel of Williams-Brice Stadium following Florida’s 40-17 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks two weeks ago, a one-way shouting match occurred with the one person doing the shouting and demanding changes. A day later and we heard of the dismissals of offensive line coach John Hevesy and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. Two weeks later and it may be safe to assume that Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin was expressing his displeasure to head coach Dan Mullen again with the way that the Gators lost for the fourth time this year as more than a touchdown favorite to an SEC opponent.
Versatile Vol Jones dazzles in dominant win over South Alabama

Velus Jones Jr. has been a college football player for six years — four at USC and two at Tennessee — and he’s had some big moments. Some really big moments. Jones had one of his most productive performances in the Vols’ 60-14 win over South Alabama on Saturday night at a chilly Neyland Stadium.
IN PHOTOS: Gamecocks clinch bowl eligibility

South Carolina clinched bowl eligibility with a 21-17 over Auburn on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks, who won two games in 2020, improved to 6-5, 3-5 in their final conference game of the season. Auburn posted two touchdowns in the first quarter but couldn't put the home team away...
Sunday Snap Judgments and Big 12 Power Rankings

The 2021 season is nearing an end. Week Ten is over, and The Big 12 Conference race is shaping up, with most of the league playing against each other again this weekend. Just like we have each of the last few seasons, we'll give a weekly breakdown of what we watched across the league. We'll talk The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly before getting to our Actually Accomplished Rankings. Keep in mind, it's still early in the season, and teams faced a wide variety of opponents. There will be plenty of movement in the weeks to come. Take a look below, and share your thoughts in the comments.
Rucker: Focus, commitment no issue for these Vols

Tennessee still knows how to play as a heavy favorite, and these Vols still very much care about the way this season ends. It was fair to wonder how the Vols would come out and play Saturday night against South Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee had just gone through an SEC meat-grinder for two months, and the Vols had hardly been favored to win any of them. To their credit, they won more of those games than most expected. Either way, they’d known going into every Saturday for two months that they needed to buckle up for a fight.
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin comments on controversial fumbled punt against South Carolina

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin was not sure what happened in the final moments of Saturday night's 21-17 loss to South Carolina after a special-teams snafu provided the Gamecocks with their sixth win of the season on a controversial play. With 1:27 to play, Auburn's Jaylin Simpson was setting up to block on a punt return and appeared to be grazed by the football, resulting in a fumble and South Carolina recovery.
Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's win against South Alabama

Tennessee clinched bowl eligibility on Saturday night against South Alabama, notching its sixth win of the 2021 season with a dominant 60-14 victory against the visitors from the Sun Belt at Neyland Stadium. It was never really a contest as Tennessee (6-5, 3-4 SEC) scored the first 28 points against the Jaguars and cruised from there, finishing with a 561-285 advantage in total yards while scoring on special teams and recording a pair of safeties. After the game, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media to talk about the win.
Everything Ed Orgeron said after LSU win over ULM

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke with the media on Saturday night after the win over ULM. Here's everything Orgeron had to say after the win. Opening statement: "Very pleased with the win. Did we play great? No. We made some mistakes, yea, but we won the game. Happy for the boys in there. It's on to Texas A&M. We already set our sights on them. Some things to fix on offense and defense. Fake punt, wished I could've called it back. It was open, Jontre slipped, gave them seven points, I felt bad about that, but I thought the defense had a heck of a game. Goalline stands, played well. Daronte and those guys are doing a great job on defense."
Eliminated from bowl contention, Texas hears, sings familiar tunes in loss to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With the Longhorn Band perched atop Milan Puskar Stadium’s upper deck unable to begin an inaudible, somber rendition of “The Eyes of Texas” thanks to the mostly blue-and-gold clad crowd of 48,755 fans joyously singing along to “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” Texas was forced to stand on Mountaineer Field for an uncomfortably long time with nothing to do but soak in a 31-23 loss to West Virginia on Saturday. With inverted “Hook ‘Em Horns” hand signs once again dancing in the faces of the Longhorns, “S-E-C” chants mocking the school’s impending Big 12 departure once again played them up the tunnel for a long, deflating walk to the locker room as the reality of the 2021 season ending when next Friday’s regular-season finale is in the books washed over them.
