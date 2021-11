Ben Bishop has been an injury magnet throughout his 13-year NHL career, and yet, he has remained an elite goaltender. The Vezina Trophy and Stanley Cup finalist has a career .921 save percentage and has backstopped a solid defensive Dallas Stars team for three seasons. Unfortunately, Bishop has only played one game since a knee injury that required surgery in March 2020. With three other goaltenders on the roster and Bishop still recovering, the Stars chose to place him on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) to start the season. Now, 14 games in, here’s a look at what the future holds for Bishop and the Stars.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO