Cardi B showed off her belly dancing skills in a new TikTok video, and it was remarkable to see how great the rapper’s post-baby body looks. Work it, Cardi B! The 29-year-old rapper dabbled in a sexy belly dancing routine with her sister Hennessy Carolina, 25, in a TikTok video shared on Thursday, Oct. 28. Cardi looked incredible in the footage, taken nearly two months after she gave birth to her son, while dressed in purple sweatpants and a crop top that put her flat tummy on full display. Hennessy, meanwhile, sported white sweatpants and a bright pink crop top for the sibling dance routine.

