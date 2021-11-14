ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
History of African Americans

By Letters to the Editor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory of African Americans is full of tear jerking stories. There were 1.5 million African American Veterans who were denied GI Bill Benefits and VA backed mortgages. While White Veterans got education, training for skills under GI Bill and subsequently good jobs and were able to buy homes with VA backed...

TerrorOfTruth
5d ago

When racists talk about black and free handouts because of welfare which is not a handout instead is a poverty trap. Many will not admit the biggest recipients of handouts were Caucasians this article also failed to mention the homestead act the provided Caucasian immigrants with free land some taken from Natives and black folks, Social security only available to Caucasians, small business loans available to Caucasians. Too many to list

Pete Warren
5d ago

if the school system was to ever teach black kids about African history and level the playing field the black's would predominate in EVERYTHING just like they did in time past. and that's a FACT

World Without End
5d ago

Two weeks ago we have a black mother and white stepfather arrested for murdering a child. Last week a white mother murdered her child. Now this week a Hawaiian set of parents killed their adopted child. Seems that race has nothing to do with it.

