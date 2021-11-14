ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Gallup converts on 4th, Elliott scores 2nd TD as Cowboys pull away

By K.D. Drummond
 6 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys are handing out the whooping the way most expected Week 9 to go. After opening up the scoring with a touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb, the run game has scored twice in the second quarter to extend Dallas’ lead over the Atlanta Falcons to 21-3.

Ezekiel Elliott followed up the team’s second successful fourth-down conversion, this one a pass to the two-yard line to returning WR Michael Gallup, with his second score of the game.

The Dallas Cowboys have loved their last four quarters against the Falcons. In Week 2 of last season, the Cowboys found themselves down 29-10 at halftime. They went on a 30-10 run to win that game after the famed watermelon onsides kick,

By outscoring Atlanta 21-3 thus far, that’s a 50-burger over the last four quarters.

