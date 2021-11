Matt Corral’s parents will be in attendance for the Ole Miss quarterback’s potential final home game on Saturday. And they have rock star Bret Michaels to thank for that. Michaels, the lead singer of the band Poison, issued a statement on Friday sharing that he has offered Corral’s parents, Peter and Liz, a flight on his plane to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford to ensure they can attend the game. Peter Corral is a former U.S. Marine and both are friends of Michaels.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO