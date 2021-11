A few months ago, the word was that Volkswagen’s electric car program was in deep, deep trouble in China. The newly released ID.4 SUV only sold 1,500 units in the first month after it was introduced to Chinese customers. According to an Inside EVs article in August, a market research firm sent mystery shoppers to VW, Nio, and Tesla showrooms and discovered the sales reps at the VW locations were dressed like old fuddy-duddies in suits and ties, while the staff at the Nio and Tesla stores were dressed more casually, appeared younger, and were more energetic.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO