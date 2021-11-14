Dual Universe offers tips to aid with construct excavations needed for the Demeter update

Capture footage everywhere you go with the Zhiyun Crane M3 ergonomic gimbal. Equipped with a new sleeker, more portable form, it features a more compact structure for mounting multiple devices. Best of all, this ergonomic gimbal features new-and-improved dual-color temperature lighting. This technology helps reduce image noise and makes it possible to shoot in dark lighting while sharpening the image. Moreover, the Zhiyun Crane M3 offers an enhanced grip and a comfortable material to fit easily in your palm. And, with 8 hours of running time, it lets you shoot videos and images to your heart’s content. Finally, it includes a microphone connection port, a 6.55 mm audio port, and a 1/4 expansion port, making it great for vloggers, interviewers, and more.
