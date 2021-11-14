ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL fans crushed the refs for a horrible roughing-the-passer call that robbed the Saints of an end zone INT

By Andy Nesbitt
 6 days ago
NFL refs have been really horrible at two things this year – calling taunting penalties and calling awful roughing-the-passer penalties.

On Sunday we might have seen the worst roughing-the passer call of the year when the refs took away an interception in the end zone by the Saints in Tennessee.

Saints linebacker Kaden Ellis got a piece of Titans QB Ryan Tannehill as he got rid of the ball but he didn’t come close to hitting him in the head. There’s no way this should have taken such a big play away from the Saints. Making things worse, the Titans scored a go-ahead TD a few players later .

Check this out:

Yup, that was ridiculous.

CBS’ rules official Gene Steratore thought that shouldn’t have been called:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints cheated out of interception by abysmal roughing the passer penalty

Look. We know there have been all kinds of issues with officiating in the NFL this season. Last Monday’s Steelers-Bears game was just one example, albeit an especially loud one. But when it comes to the worst call of the 2021 season, we may look back after the fact and say that the roughing the passer penalty Jerome Boger’s crew laid on Saints pass-rusher Kaden Elliss in Sunday’s Saints-Titans game may be the most meritless of them all.
NFL
