Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals live stream, TV channel, game time, odds, how to watch

The Carolina Panthers will meet the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 action on Sunday afternoon from the University of Phoenix Stadium.

The Panthers and P.J. Walker will look to bounce back after a 24-6 loss to the Patriots, the addition of Cam Newton should help the struggling Panthers but will not be active today. As for the Cardinals, they will be looking for their 9th win of the season after Kyler Murray and company pulled off a two-score win against the Niners.

This will be a great Sunday of NFL football, here is everything you need to know to stream the action.

Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday, November 14

Sunday, November 14 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals (-8.5)

O/U: 41.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.