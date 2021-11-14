ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals live stream, TV channel, game time, odds, how to watch

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AlbMI_0cwXRBNm00

The Carolina Panthers will meet the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 action on Sunday afternoon from the University of Phoenix Stadium.

The Panthers and P.J. Walker will look to bounce back after a 24-6 loss to the Patriots, the addition of Cam Newton should help the struggling Panthers but will not be active today. As for the Cardinals, they will be looking for their 9th win of the season after Kyler Murray and company pulled off a two-score win against the Niners.

This will be a great Sunday of NFL football, here is everything you need to know to stream the action.

Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals

  • When: Sunday, November 14
  • Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals (-8.5)

O/U: 41.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
USA Today

Panthers owner David Tepper refused to give Cam Newton's No. 1 away

The love and respect for Cam Newton, even after a messy separation, remained present within the Carolina Panthers organization. Featured in his Sunday morning report on how the unlikely reunion materialized, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noted that Newton’s No. 1 had to be preserved by the team. “When the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Tv Channel#Fire Tv#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Arizona Cardinals#Patriots#Fox Live Stream#Cbs#Espn#Nfl Network#Fubotv#Tv Devices#Amazon Fire Tv#Tipico Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
ROKU
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy