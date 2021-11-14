ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers live stream, TV channel, game time, odds, how to watch

By FTW Staff
 6 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings will meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 action on Sunday afternoon from SoFi Stadium in LA.

The Vikings will look to bounce back after a tough 34-31 loss to the Ravens last week as they look for their fourth win. Meanwhile, the Chargers have struggled lately and need a win after losing two of their last three. Justin Herbert will need to have a day if they want to keep up their playoff aspirations.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings square off Sunday afternoon in week 10 NFL action at SoFi Stadium. The Minnesota Vikings look for a win after splitting their last six games. The Los Angeles Chargers need a win after losing two of their last three games.

This will be a great Sunday of NFL football, here is everything you need to know to stream the action.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers

  • When: Sunday, November 14
  • Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5)

O/U: 53.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

