Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Lower prescription drug costs. Expansion of the child tax credit through 2022. Access to affordable child care. Universal preschool for every three- and four-year old. Tax cuts for low-income workers, and tax hikes for corporations and billionaires. The largest federal ever single investment to confront the impacts of climate change. Those were just […] The post Finally – Democrats get Build Back Better bill through the House appeared first on Nevada Current.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO