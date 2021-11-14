ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Atlanta Falcons' Twitter account wasn't thrilled with all the 28-3 jokes during the Cowboys game

By Andrew Joseph
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eSyBz_0cwXQVpH00

The Atlanta Falcons went into Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys coming off a huge win over the Saints and actually in position to reach the playoffs in the NFC. All that was pretty astonishing when you consider how rough the Falcons have looked this season.

But that optimism about the Falcons came crashing down against Dallas when The Dan Quinn Revenge Game turned into a demoralizing first-half showing with an appearance of a familiar score line.

After three straight empty Falcons possessions, the Cowboys marched down the field to take a 28-3 lead over Atlanta. And NFL fans knew the rules: Whenever a 28-3 score happens, you have to fire off jokes about the Falcons’ Super Bowl LI collapse.

The Falcons’ Twitter account wasn’t too thrilled to see the jokes on their timeline, though.

But no, Dan Quinn wasn’t going to blow a 28-3 lead this time because the Cowboys quickly added on to the lead with a blocked punt for a touchdown. Dallas went into the locker room up 36-3 at half, and fans still had plenty of jokes for the Falcons’ tweet.

This was how Twitter reacted

Yeah, that tweet was never going to go over well.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 Dallas Cowboys players who likely won’t return in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys will have some tough roster decisions to make in 2022 which could lead to these five players heading elsewhere. Entering Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a late field goal in Week 1, they have reeled off five wins in a row.
NFL
The Spun

Matt Ryan Has Blunt Reaction To Shutout Loss vs. Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons were simply no match for the New England Patriots on Thursday night, as Matt Ryan and the offense were shut out for the first time this season. Ryan was under pressure throughout the entire game. At one point in the first half, he was seen limping off the field due to a toe injury.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys right the ship by steamrolling Atlanta Falcons

From the absolute worst to the absolute best. There is no other way to explain the turnabout in play from the angry and refocused Dallas Cowboys over the past seven days. One week after coming out flat and overconfident in a 30-16 embarrassing loss to the Denver Broncos when they trailed 30-0 in the fourth quarter in what was their worst performance of the season, the Cowboys could seemingly do no wrong in Sunday’s 43-3 beatdown of the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys Game#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Nfc#Nahwrig#Edwardfordcbs6#Bychrismason#Jomboy Media#Nflonprime
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys Week 10 opponent preview: The Atlanta Falcons

Last week for the Dallas Cowboys wasn’t pretty and something that, honestly, we'd all love to erase from our memory. That loss to the Denver Broncos was disappointing and it seems to have brought this once surging Cowboys team back down to earth a bit. That, along with being bit by the injury bug once again.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TheAtlantaVoice

5 lessons we learned: Falcons get snuffed and shut out by Patriots

The New England Patriots followed up their big victory last week by beating the Atlanta Falcons 25-0 and the game was not even close. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick secured his 13th shutout in his career. Meanwhile, the Falcons were shut out at home for the first time since 1988 against the Los Angeles Rams. 1) Falcons need Pitts to […]
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Quinn says he reached out to Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

On Sunday, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced that he would be stepping away from football to get his mental well-being under control. Ridley first sat out in Week 5, and again in Week 8, as he deals with a personal matter. It’s important to remember that even the very best athletes are human and have lives off the field just like the rest of us.
NFL
FanSided

3 best Atlanta Falcons wins over Saints during the past decade

Hopefully, the Falcons can add another signature win to this list today. For the Atlanta Falcons, it has been “hate week” as they prepare to take on the Saints in New Orleans. As most know, the two teams hate each other and so do the fans, nothing makes a Falcons fan happier than when their team can take down their biggest rival.
NFL
chatsports.com

This Atlanta game is looking like déjà vu all over again for the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys lose games. Every team does. Some losses sting a little more than others. When the Cowboys got crushed 27-7 by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, it left a mark. Little did we know at the time that the game was just the first of what would be three-straight 20+ blowout defeats, severely hindering their playoff hopes (spoiler alert: they didn’t make the playoffs that year).
NFL
oklahoman.com

First look: Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys odds and lines

The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) visit the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Week 10. Below, we look at the Falcons vs. Cowboys odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. The Falcons earned a 27-25 win over the New...
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons Wednesday injury report

The Dallas Cowboys injury report from Wednesday’s practice lists key players dealing with injury ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons, including wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper. Quarterback Dak Prescott was not listed on the injury report for the first time in weeks, while running back Ezekiel Elliott continues to deal with injuries limiting him in practice.
NFL
FanSided

3 Atlanta Falcons who shouldn’t be back next season

As we hit the midway point of the Atlanta Falcons season it is becoming clearer who is a part of the Falcons’ future and who they should choose to move on from. One clear extension candidate has been utility player Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson has been the one consistent positive in...
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys’ Dan Quinn focused on fixing defense, not reunion with Atlanta Falcons

This was supposed to be old home week for two Dallas Cowboys coaches and two players. Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) was anticipated to be a time of remembrance and the appreciation of new beginnings for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr., safety Damontae Kazee and linebacker Keanu Neal.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy