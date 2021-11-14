The Atlanta Falcons' Twitter account wasn't thrilled with all the 28-3 jokes during the Cowboys game

The Atlanta Falcons went into Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys coming off a huge win over the Saints and actually in position to reach the playoffs in the NFC. All that was pretty astonishing when you consider how rough the Falcons have looked this season.

But that optimism about the Falcons came crashing down against Dallas when The Dan Quinn Revenge Game turned into a demoralizing first-half showing with an appearance of a familiar score line.

After three straight empty Falcons possessions, the Cowboys marched down the field to take a 28-3 lead over Atlanta. And NFL fans knew the rules: Whenever a 28-3 score happens, you have to fire off jokes about the Falcons’ Super Bowl LI collapse.

The Falcons’ Twitter account wasn’t too thrilled to see the jokes on their timeline, though.

But no, Dan Quinn wasn’t going to blow a 28-3 lead this time because the Cowboys quickly added on to the lead with a blocked punt for a touchdown. Dallas went into the locker room up 36-3 at half, and fans still had plenty of jokes for the Falcons’ tweet.

This was how Twitter reacted

Yeah, that tweet was never going to go over well.