ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Puscifer Releases Two New Soundtracks For Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti & Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents Featuring Money $hot

By Skyy Rincon
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican electro-rock supergroup Puscifer recently released their livestream events on the newly launched Puscifer TV; the events are a superb blend of concert and theatrical production. The band previously announced the release of the exclusive concert films earlier this month. Now, they are releasing the soundtracks for Existential Reckoning: Live At...

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
regionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy