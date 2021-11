Another day, another former Spider-Man star denying they are in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film features the current Tom Holland and the villains of previous Spider-Man franchises — including Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro — but so far appearances by any of the spider-heroes of those same movies are unconfirmed. They’ve also been outright denied by many of the people who should know, including Holland and his predecessor as Peter Parker, Andrew Garfield. Either the previous casts of all the old Spider-Man movies are incredible liars, or a lot of fans are going to very disappointed with this movie.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO