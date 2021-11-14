Quentin Tarantino Has the Perfect Choice for Rambo if He Ever Made Remake

Acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino always seems to have at least a few movie ideas he’d like to explore. In a recent interview, he divulged one of those projects would be a Rambo remake and he has the perfect choice for who he’d want to play Rambo.

Speaking on The Big Picture podcast a few months ago, Tarantino disclosed if he merely wanted to make a good movie, he’d do one about David Morrell’s novel First Blood. He then disclosed Adam Driver would be the perfect Rambo, while Kurt Russell would be the sheriff.

“Kurt Russell would play the sheriff, and [Adam Driver] would play Rambo,” Tarantino explained. “Every time I read it, the dialogue is so fantastic in the David Morrell novel that you’re reading it out loud. It would be so good. But now I want to do more than that. But if it was just about to make a good movie, that’s out there.”

Further, Tarantino clarifies he would make a movie out of the novel First Blood, not a remake of the first movie. “When David O. Russell talked about doing The Fighter, he was over himself and over being the auteur,” he said. “He just wanted to make a good movie that people are going to enjoy. There was something really refreshing about him saying that, and that perspective. If I just wanted to make a good movie, that I knew would be good, I would take David Morrell’s novel for First Blood and do the novel. Not the movie that was made out of First Blood. I would do the novel.”

Sadly, Tarantino apparently wants a more challenging movie, so it doesn’t appear as if his Rambo dream will be coming true anytime soon.

Quentin Tarantino Also Wants to Make a Comedy Western Movie

While his Rambo idea likely won’t come to fruition soon, Quentin Tarantino has other movie plans. One of those happens to be a comedy western movie.

Variety covered an onstage interview with Rome fest chief Antonio Monda where Tarantino stated he didn’t know what his next movie would be, but he knows what he would like to make. Staying vague, he gave a glimpse of what he had in mind. “It’s a piece of something else that I’m thinking about doing. And I’m not going to describe what it is. But part of this thing, there is supposed to be a Spaghetti Western in it.”

Italian westerns have actually influenced many of the movies he’s made, so it’s not incredibly surprising. “I’m looking forward to shooting that because it’s going to be really fun. Because I want to shoot it in the Spaghetti Western style. Where everybody’s speaking a different language,” he said while laughing.

Though it sounds like a joke, considering the movies Tarantino has made, I’m curious to see what this would look like if it came to be.