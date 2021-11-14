‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Boss Opens Up About Stabler’s Glorious Undercover Facial Hair

While several other shows continue to miss the mark in terms of ratings and viewership (looking at you, “NCIS” and “Survivor“), the “Law & Order” universe continues to pick up their slack across the board. Fans rest easy knowing that the Queen Bee (Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson) is watching over the SVU squad while Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler remains at the helms with his “Law & Order: Organized Crime” spinoff. It’s the natural order of things and how it should be.

Of course, the “Law & Order” fans aren’t strangers to change. Meloni made a shocking exit after twelve seasons, leaving both fans and cast members heartbroken. Now that he’s returned, the spinoff gives fans a look at Stabler as they’ve never seen him. And that means they have new opinions, too. While fans sound off on what look they prefer the most, here’s what one of the bosses says about his glorious undercover facial hair.

To Beard or Not To Beard: What One Showrunner Says About Stabler’s Look As ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Progresses

So, what’s up with Elliot Stabler’s beard now that the undercover arc ran its course? I mean, the look has grown to be quite iconic (think a walrus meets the Monopoly man but make it cool). Showrunner Ilene Chaiken caught up with TV Line to offer some more insight. When asked whether or not the beard always had an expiration date, Chaiken answered as such:

“Well, let’s say it’s always been our intention, as the beard pretty much symbolized his undercover persona and his hiding from himself. But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a discussion about it.”

The showrunner also teased more about Stabler’s return to normalcy and what that might look like for him. Spoiler Alert: it’s not all smooth sailing. Outsider broke that down for folks right over here.

How He Gets That Look

While Christopher Meloni hasn’t spoken much about his grooming practices, he did stop by Men’s Health to talk about diet. So, what does Elliot Stabler’s weekly menu look like? Well, the star begins the video by disclosing some surprising things about his health. Apparently, he has to watch his cholesterol numbers and, at times, even borders a pre-diabetic status.

Meloni describes the “juggling act” of maintaining health as a sort of dance to make sure he eats the right kinds of foods, but also eats enough food in order to “push the weights.” Part of his routine also includes intermittent fasting, sticking to a predetermined number of hours between each meal.

At the end of the day, though, he doesn’t consider himself too picky. He jokes about his diet as similar to that of “horse-trading.” You can watch his full talk here to see what he means by that: