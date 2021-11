The Arizona Cardinals are on top of the NFC with an 8-1 record where as the Carolina Panthers are on the bottom of the NFC South at 4-5. No matter what their records are, the Cardinals should not be complacent or gloat heading into Sunday. As the world watched on Thursday night when the Miami Dolphins pulled off a huge upset over the Baltimore Ravens and last weekend when the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Buffalo Bills, no games are in the bag or guaranteed.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO