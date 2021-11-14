ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Game thoughts: Gonzaga 86 - Texas 74

By Tim Preston about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It would appear that Drew Timme takes not wanting to...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Oregon Ducks lose key contributor against Utah

The Oregon Ducks took to the field Saturday with hopes of keeping their top-four standing in the College Football Playoff hopes alive — but now, as Oregon trails by 28 at halftime, it will have to mount a humongous comeback without a key contributor in Verone McKinley III. McKinley, a...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
On3.com

WATCH: CBS reporter schools Alabama stars in game of PIG

Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle recently said he’s the best basketball player on the Crimson Tide’s roster. So, CBS reporter — and former college basketball player — Jamie Erdahl decided to put Battle’s skills to the test in a game of PIG. It wasn’t just Battle and Erdahl, though. Bryce...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Three Plays: Explosives lead Kentucky to blowout win

Efficiency is the name of the game in college football, but explosive plays can turn close wins into blowouts. Kentucky has struggled to create explosives for parts of the 2021 season. That was not the case in the 56-16 win over New Mexico State on senior day. Behind some big...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Kentucky throttles New Mexico State to setup huge rivalry week

Kentucky entered Saturday’s contest with New Mexico State as huge 36-point favorites on Senior Day. Everyone knew how this game was supposed to go. Despite some sluggish moments and three turnovers in the red zone to go along with a defensive touchdown for the other team, the Wildcats still figured out a way to drop a fiftyburger and not give up a touchdown on defense.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaka
Person
Drew Timme
On3.com

Oregon injury updates ahead of showdown at Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Oregon is as healthy as it has been all season but was still dealing with a few key injuries in the leadup to Saturday’s matchup with the Utah Utes. Senior receiver Johnny Johnson III left Oregon’s win over Washington State last Saturday with an ankle injury. He was not with the receivers during warmups, and according to his social media posts in the lead-up to the game, he did not make the trip.
OREGON STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Jameson Williams makes incredible catch late for third touchdown

Jameson Williams made an incredible catch for his third touchdown of the game as Alabama took a 42-28 lead late over Arkansas. On third-and-10, quarterback Bryce Young unloaded a 40-yard pass to the deep part of the end zone. Williams made the difficult catch, securing possession through hitting the ground and getting his knee down.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonzaga 86 Texas
On3.com

INSTANT: Oregon's CFP Dreams Come Crashing Down in SLC

It started ugly, which is nothing new for Oregon on the road in 2021. But much like Palo Alto, the Ducks could not overcome on Saturday night against Utah. Unlike Palo Alto, this was as ugly as it gets. Oregon crashed to earth, 38-7, in a game far less competitive...
OREGON STATE
On3.com

Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon leaves game with leg injury

Although the Baylor Bears are currently up 17-7 on Kansas State, fans of the program are holding their collective breaths right now. Starting quarterback Gary Bohannon went down on the sideline after a non-contact injury. Bohanan was grabbing down at his right leg as he fell to the turf at the end of a first down run.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Missouri takes fourth-quarter lead with Niko Hea 41-yard touchdown

In an all too familiar lede for Florida fans, the Gators are on upset watch this week, as the Missouri Tigers scored a go-ahead touchdown with under 12 minutes to go. Missouri’s offense took four full quarters to get the wheels turning against the Gators; while Florida’s offense was hardly more impressive to start the game, Missouri managed just nine first-half points, all via field goals, and was unable to score for the entire third quarter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Once John Calipari turned up the heat, Reed Sheppard was Kentucky bound

The writing was on the wall long before Reed Sheppard committed to the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday morning. His father Jeff needs little introduction to even the younger generations of the Big Blue Nation. His mother Stacey was equally special during her time as a hooper inside of Memorial Coliseum. His sister Madison stayed close to home and currently plays basketball at Campbellsville. Even his first-cousin Maci Morris, another familiar Kentucky native, is one of the all-time greats to come through the UK Women’s Basketball program.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Mizzou trolls Florida with hilarious Happy Gilmore video

The Missouri Tigers are letting the Florida Gators have it after beating them Saturday afternoon. Both teams came into the game with a 5- 5 record. And the prize for the winner of today’s game would be becoming bowl eligible. The Tigers were able to wrestle the win away from...
NFL
On3.com

LOOK: Auburn-South Carolina game ends on controversial fumble call

There was plenty of controversy in Columbia on Saturday night, as the Gamecocks sealed the victory over Auburn as a result of a questionable punt return call. With just 2:11 remaining in the game, South Carolina’s Kai Kroeger punted a 36-yard kick in the direction of Auburn’s Jaylin Simpson. Originally, officials ruled the ball came close to the cornerback’s thigh, but it did not hit him. After reviewing the play, they overturned the call, effectively ending the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy