There was plenty of controversy in Columbia on Saturday night, as the Gamecocks sealed the victory over Auburn as a result of a questionable punt return call. With just 2:11 remaining in the game, South Carolina’s Kai Kroeger punted a 36-yard kick in the direction of Auburn’s Jaylin Simpson. Originally, officials ruled the ball came close to the cornerback’s thigh, but it did not hit him. After reviewing the play, they overturned the call, effectively ending the game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO