NFL

Washington beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 29-19

WSLS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter some extra rest during bye week, Washington is taking...

www.wsls.com

The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers made the wrong decision on big free agent

The Buccaneers and Richard Sherman aren’t the match they were made out to be. Hindsight is a dangerous thing. In the moment, it looked like the Buccaneers were becoming a Super Bowl favorite when they signed corner Richard Sherman to their depleted secondary. “The next Super team,” some fans called them.
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
State
Washington State
Bleacher Report

Marshawn Lynch Says He Wouldn't Return to NFL If Offered Contract By Buccaneers

The opportunity to chase a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wouldn't be all that appealing to Marshawn Lynch. Addressing the topic on Monday's Manningcast, the five-time Pro Bowler said he'd turn down a contract offer from the reigning NFL champions. He added he's content in retirement. Lynch...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Injury Update: Rob Gronkowski

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was at practice Thursday. As Greg Auman of The Athletic reports, it’s unlikely that Gronkowski will be ready for Monday’s game as he recovers from his ribs and now lower back injury. It’s worth noting that Gronkowski isn’t one to milk an injury...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Antonio Brown News

The Buccaneers offense is elite when it’s at full strength. Unfortunately, Tampa Bay may be without veteran wideout Antonio Brown for a bit longer than previously expected. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced on Monday that Brown is still donning a walking boot, meaning it’s probably a longshot he plays against Washington this Sunday.
NFL
#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be without Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski vs. Washington Football Team; Chris Godwin 'game-time' decision

TAMPA, Fla. -- Despite extra rest from the bye week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) will again be without two of quarterback Tom Brady's favorite targets in tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Antonio Brown this week when they travel to face the Washington Football Team (2-6). Bruce Arians also said that wide receiver Chris Godwin, who suffered a foot injury on a tackle at the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, will travel to Washington but will be a "game-time" decision. Godwin did not practice Monday, Wednesday or Thursday of this week but did make an appearance during Friday's practice. He is officially listed as questionable.
NFL
sportstalkline.com

Vita Vea is the unsung hero of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ protection

It’s easy to fail to see Vita Vea on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers protection. Lavonte David and Devin White are two of the NFL’s most productive coverage linebackers. Shaquil Barrett is an elite breeze rusher on the skin. Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh are proud veterans who had been quiet productive in their 30s final year. Antoine Winfield Jr. used to be one thing of a rookie sensation in the defensive backfield. For optimistic, the presence of Tom Brady overwhelms every little thing else by the Bucs.
NFL
247Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing Breshad Perriman after Chicago Bears release WR, per report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman after the Bears released the former UCF star on Sunday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports. Perriman did not play in a game for the Bears this season and now returns to Tampa Bay, the team he played for during the 2019 season. The former first-round pick has not popped in the NFL but has posted multiple productive seasons as a complementary wide receiver, most recently with the New York Jets last year.
NFL
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost their last two games in a row, both on the road, and they're not happy campers. But don't look for the Giants to be sympathetic as they are focused on stacking their first back-to-back wins of the 2021 season in what could be a statement game for Big Blue if they pull off hte upset win.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Telling Comment About Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers appear to be well on their way to making the playoffs this season, but Tom Brady knows they need to improve if they want to successfully defend their title. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady addressed which areas the Buccaneers need to improve for the second half of the season. Let’s just say he believes the Buccaneers can get better in every phase of the game.
NFL
bucsnation.com

Buccaneers lose second straight, fall 29-19 to Washington Football Team

In this edition of “everything that can go wrong, will,” the Buccaneer fell to the now 3-6 Washington Football Team 29-19 at FedEx Field. For the Bucs, it was not only one of their worst performances in the last two seasons but it comes off of a bye week and against the worst pass defense in the NFL.
NFL
millburysutton.com

First look: New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds and lines

The New York Giants (3-6) visit the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) for a Monday Night Football matchup in Week 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Giants vs. Buccaneers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Believe It; Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are in Trouble

Even the best teams have duds here and there, but this wasn't a complete aberration. Before their Week 9 bye, the Buccaneers fell to a depleted New Orleans Saints team that was without its starting quarterback, its best receiver and several key defensive players. And let's not forget that they merely survived in close victories over the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots or that they bombed in a double-digit-margin loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL

