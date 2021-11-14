ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins officially inactive vs. Panthers

By Jess Root
 6 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals were able to pick up a win on the road without starting quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins. They will attempt to do it at home this afternoon in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers.

Arizona released its list of inactive and it is official. Murray and Hopkins will not dress for the game. Murray misses a game for the second straight week with an ankle sprain. Hopkins is out for the second game in a row with a hamstring injury.

They will also be without two starting guards. Justin Pugh (calf) and Max Garcia (Achilles) are also inactive. Sean Harlow and Josh Jones will presumably start in their places. Jones had been the starter at right guard up until last week, when Garcia started.

Here are the inactive players for this afternoon for the Cardinals:

  • QB Kyler Murray
  • WR DeAndre Hopkins
  • RB Jonathan Ward
  • WR Andy Isabella
  • S James Wiggins
  • OL Max Garcia
  • OL Justin Pugh

Colt McCoy will start at quarterback for the Cardinals and he will have all his main receivers minus Hopkins. A.J. Green returns after missing a game on the COVID list.

Ward is out again with a concussion he sustained in Week 8. Wiggins has a knee injury. Isabella is a healthy scratch.

At receiver, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore will start and Antoine Wesley will get some looks. They also have Greg Dortch active.

The backups on the offensive line will be Josh Miles at tackle, Danny Isidora at guard and Marcus Henry at center.

