Lando Norris insists he will not attempt to hold up Lewis Hamilton during the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday. Hamilton will start 10th in Sao Paulo after serving a five-place grid penalty following Saturday’s Sprint race, in which he battled from the back of the grid to fifth in a supreme drive over 24 laps. The Mercedes driver had been sent to the back of the field after he was disqualified from Friday’s qualifying due to an infringement of DRS regulations, which came as a further blow to his hopes of catching title rival Max Verstappen after he was...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO