Charles Leclerc says he will adapt his driving in response to the stewards’ decisions if Max Verstappen’s move on Lewis Hamilton in Brazil goes unpunished. Mercedes has asked for a right to review the move on lap 48 that saw Hamilton attempt to pass around the outside into Turn 4, but forced to take evasive action as Verstappen braked too late on the inside and both drivers went off track. While Leclerc insists he doesn’t mind whether there is a retrospective penalty or not, he says he’ll adjust to the decision if the stewards deem it a legal defense.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO