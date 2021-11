Verizon is introducing a new feature called Number Share - Home, which enables hands-free audio calls using an Alexa-enabled device. If you own an Alexa device such as one of Amazon's many Echo smart speakers, Verizon will allow you to make and receive calls without having to pick up your phone. It's not a free service, though. Verizon will charge you $5 per month per phone line to use it, but you can get it free for three months by purchasing an Alexa-enabled device direct from Verizon.com. If you already have an Alexa device, the first month will be free.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO