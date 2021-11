My apartment looks down over the blacktop playground of an elementary school and out toward the lake and mountains. I meet my morning at this window. The silence of the year gone by is replaced by shrieks of delight as children race this way and that before the morning bell. It is a daily reminder of how much better off we are than we were, how much deeper joy permeates our city from our being back in school. And it’s a needed one. For we in the schools are not all right.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO